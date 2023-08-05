Woman’s body found from inside septic tank

Kolkata: Tension spread at Kustia area of Sonarpur, in South 24 Parganas, after a woman’s naked body was found inside a septic tank of an under construction building, on Thursday evening.

According to sources, on Thursday evening, a few boys who are residents of the Kustia area, were playing in the vicinity.

While playing, a few of them went inside the under construction building. As no one lives there and the construction work was not going on, the building was unprotected and even the septic tank was uncovered.

When the boys reached near the tank, they felt a foul smell and spotted the body inside the tank.

They informed their family members and subsequently, local residents found the woman’s partially decomposed body inside the septic tank. Cops of Sonarpur police station recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

Local residents claimed that the woman is not known to anyone. Police suspect that the woman was murdered somewhere else and the body was dumped there.

It is also suspected that that the body was dumped about two days ago. Cops are checking the CCTV footage of the area.

Investigating officials are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.