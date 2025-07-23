Woman’s body found from guest house in New Town

Kolkata: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband over a suspected extra marital affair in New Town on Tuesday.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Itika Mondal (21) was married to Biswajit Mondal of South Dinajpur and had arrived in New Town on Monday. They visited the Eco Park and later rented a room at a guest house in Gouranganagar area.

On Tuesday, police received information that a woman was found dead inside a room of a guest house. Cops rushed to the spot and found that Itika’s husband had already fled. Immediately, cops started tracking his mobile phone and soon he was detained from a place in New Town. Sources informed that initially Biswajit tried to confuse police but later he confessed.