Woman, youth tonsured over illicit affair

Raiganj: Police have detained one individual, identified as Saniram Besra, for his involvement in the tonsuring of a married woman and a youth in a kangaroo court in Ruiya, a tribal-dominated village in Islampur of North Dinajpur district. A viral video showing a woman and a youth being forcibly shaved sparked outrage, after it was revealed they were punished by a kangaroo court for allegedly eloping. The married woman, a mother of four, and the youth were caught by the woman’s husband and other villagers, who brought them before the court.

Police intervened after the video spread, with superintendent Jobby Thomas confirming the woman’s husband has been detained.