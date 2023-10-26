Woman, youth held for running a prostitution racket

Siliguri: Panitanki Outpost Police arrested a woman and a youth on the charges of running a prostitution racket at a residence in Ashram Para in Ward 14 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). As many as five women were rescued by cops from the house.



The two arrested have been identified as Rita Dey Chowdhury, the owner of the house and Sachin Bhagat, a resident of Matigara. The Siliguri Court ordered them to jail custody on Thursday.

According to neighbours of Rita, for a long time, they had been noticing that several youths and girls visited her home. A few days ago, locals submitted a deputation against Rita and informed the police about it.

On Wednesday night, again locals saw many women and men in her home, and they informed the cops. Police raided the house and arrested the duo.

Among the rescued women, one is a resident of Kolkata and the rest are residents of different districts of North Bengal. According to police sources, Sachin used to supply women. The police have started a probe.

Meanwhile, Srabani Dutta, the councillor of the ward, rushed to the house on Wednesday night after getting the news.