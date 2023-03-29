Woman with injuries rescued from outside a hotel

Mystery shrouds the rescue of an injured 24-year-old housewife from a road in front of a hotel in Bidhannagar under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The woman, who is in a critical condition, has been undergoing treatment in a private nursing home in Matigara, Siliguri with severe injury on her genitals along with multiple injuries on her body.

She was rescued on Monday night and her parents lodged a written complaint of rape at the Bidhannagar Police Station on Tuesday. Following the complaint, the police started an investigation. The woman is a resident of Natun Para under Champasari Gram Panchayat in Siliguri. She got married to a man from the Pradhannagar area seven years ago. Her parents allege that her husband took her to a hotel in Bidhannagar on Monday. Later at night, she was rescued from the road. First, she was taken to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital and later shifted to a private nursing home. Although the family raised allegations of rape, the woman said she had not been raped. She claimed that she had met with an accident. Her husband is absconding. Police said probe into the matter is underway.