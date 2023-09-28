Woman with her wrist cut found at flat in Kaikhali

: A woman is suspected to have committed suicide by cutting her wrist on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, cops of the Airport Police Station were informed about blood coming out from an apartment in Sanghati Park area of Kaikhali. Police rushed to the spot and when they knocked on the door, they found it open. After entering the room, they found a woman identified as Rani Surana, aged around 45 years, lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where Surana was declared brought dead.

Police sources claimed that the woman had been living alone for the last few years after her husband died. Her relatives reportedly told the cops that Surana had earlier attempted suicide but failed.