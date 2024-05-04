Woman TMC worker ‘molested’ by BJP men

Kolkata: A woman Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly assaulted and molested by a group of BJP workers at Pursurah in Hooghly on Thursday.

Police have arrested three BJP workers who were named in the FIR registered based on the woman’s complaint.

According to sources, the woman alleged that on Thursday, a group of BJP workers, including Subhajit Malik, Harekrishna Malik and Prasenjit Malik along with a few others, came to her home and asked her son to chant ‘Jay Shree Ram’. When she protested, the BJP workers started assaulting the woman’s son.

When the complainant tried to stop the accused persons, she was also assaulted. The woman reportedly told the cops that the accused persons tore her apparels and pushed her in a field. Later at night, the woman lodged a complaint at the Pursurah Police Station. Police later arrested the three BJP workers. The woman reportedly claimed that as they support Trinamool and the accused are BJP, her family members were

often tortured.

However, BJP leaders denied the allegations and claimed that it was done to frame the BJP workers.