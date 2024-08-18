Woman TMC supporter ‘stripped & dragged by BJP men’ in Nandigram

Kolkata: A woman, wife of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter, was stripped and dragged from her house allegedly by some BJP workers in East Midnapore’s Nandigram Block I on Friday night triggering tension in the area. A Trinamool Congress delegation comprising Kunal Ghosh, Shuili Saha, Birbaha Hansda, Saayoni Ghosh, Uttara Singh, Mamata Bala Thakur, Dola Sen, Debangshu Bhattacharya will visit the family on Sunday.

The victim was stated to be the wife of a TMC activist. Police have arrested a local BJP booth president in connection with the incident. Local TMC leaders claimed that the attack was unleashed as the woman and her family are active supporters of TMC. Police said that the victim, a resident of Gokulnagar was injured in the incident and currently undergoing treatment in Nandigram Super Specialty Hospital. The perpetrators allegedly stripped and dragged her along a 300-meter stretch on a road.

Based on the FIR lodged by the husband of the victim, police arrested one of the accused Shambhu Das on Saturday. IC, Nandigram Police Station Anupam Mondal said: “One person has been arrested in this incident. Search for the rest is on.” Complainant mentioned the names of 7 persons in the FIR. It was learnt that the victim had an ongoing quarrel with her neighbours over drainage issues. According to locals, the neighbors are supporters of BJP and local BJP supporters had been harassing the family of the victim.

When the woman was sleeping at her home with her minor girl miscreants allegedly backed by BJP entered her house forcefully by breaking the door. The husband of the woman was not at home at the time. The goons also ransacked the CCTVs in the house, the husband claimed. “My family and I joined the TMC out of our hatred for the BJP. They are angry that I actively promote TMC in the area. Now they have taken revenge on my wife,” said the husband of the injured woman.

He demanded a speedy punishment for the culprits. TMC also claimed the incident was a result of political vendetta. “She (the victim) is a member of TMC. Her husband was not at home. Taking the opportunity, BJP-backed goons entered the house and assaulted her. They dragged her 300 meters from the house,” said Bappaditya Garg, president of Nandigram Block I Trinamool Congress.