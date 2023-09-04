Woman tied up and put in sack; rescued by neighbours

Jalpaiguri: A woman was rescued from a sack on Sunday night in the Madhya Boragadi area of Dhupaguri block of Jalpaiguri district. The housewife was identified as 19-year-old Fulmala Sarkar Biswas.



According to local sources, Fulmala had gone missing on Sunday noon. Concerned neighbors conducted a thorough search in the house and finally located her inside the storeroom used to store firewood from a sack with her legs tied. Upon receiving information, the Dhupguri Police Station promptly sent a police team. Fulmala was then rushed to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital. Jalpaiguri District Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Wangde Bhutia, stated that the woman claimed to have been assaulted, tied up and put in the sack. In response to her complaint, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.