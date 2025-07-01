Woman stripped & assaulted over payment of interest, accused held

Cooch Behar: A woman was allegedly stripped naked and brutally assaulted in Choudhuri Haat area of Dinhata, Cooch Behar, after she refused to pay an exorbitant interest demanded on a mortgaged gold ring.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening and has since sparked public condemnation. The victim has filed a written complaint at the Sahebganj Police Station, based on which the accused, identified as Majidul Mia, a resident of the same locality, has been arrested. According to local sources and the complaint filed by the woman, a few days ago, she and her husband had mortgaged a gold ring to Majidul in exchange for

Rs 5,000. When the woman went to reclaim the ring after repaying the loan amount, Majidul allegedly demanded an unreasonable amount of interest. An argument broke out and tensions escalated.

Later that evening, the woman alleged that Majidul, accompanied by his wife, forcibly entered her residence and assaulted her.

The victim alleged that she was stripped naked and beaten in front of her family. When her husband and daughter attempted to intervene, they too were beaten. Local residents rushed to the scene after hearing the victim’s cries for help and managed to bring the situation under control. The injured woman was then taken to Bamanhat Primary Health Centre, where she received preliminary medical treatment and was discharged.

Following the incident, the woman approached Sahebganj Police Station and lodged a complaint. Police confirmed the arrest of Majidul Mia and stated that an investigation into the entire episode is currently underway.