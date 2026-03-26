Woman strangled to death by son in Baguiati

Kolkata: A woman was murdered by her son in Jagatpur in the Baguiati area on Tuesday night over a family dispute.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Ruma Chakraborty, aged about 43 years, was married to Ranjit Chakraborty and was staying at their rented house in the Kathpol area of Jagatpur.

It was learnt that this was Ruma’s second marriage and she had a son from her first marriage, identified as Rudradeep, who lives elsewhere. Cops came to know that Rudradeep was unhappy with his mother’s second marriage and often got involved in altercations with Ruma.

On Tuesday, when Ranjit was not at home, Rudradeep suddenly arrived in Jagatpur and got involved in a heated argument with Ruma. It is alleged that the youth suddenly started assaulting his mother and strangled her to death. After murdering his mother, Rudradeep allegedly fled with Ruma’s jewellery.

Around 9 pm, when Ranjit returned home, he found the main door locked from inside. Despite ringing the doorbell, when Ruma did not respond, he opened the door using a spare key and entered the house. As soon as he entered the bedroom, Ranjit found his wife lying dead. Police were immediately informed. After recovering the body, police, using technical assistance, arrested Rudradeep.