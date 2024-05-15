Woman stabbed to death at Howrah Station

Kolkata: A woman was murdered by a man with whom she reportedly had a relationship on Wednesday morning at Howrah Railway Station.



The accused, identified as Mungesh Yadav of Mumbai, has been caught by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and later handed over to the cops of Golabari police station.

Sources said that Pintu Biswas of Thakurnagar in Bongaon works in a hotel in Mumbai where Yadav is a chef.

Pintu used to live in Mumbai with his wife Rivu Biswas and two children. It is alleged that while they were having tea beside the parcel office near platform number 23, Yadav told Pintu to bring medicine as he was having a terrible headache. When Pintu went to buy the medicine, suddenly Yadav took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Rivu.

As soon as the woman fell, people present there tried to stop Yadav but he tried to flee by brandishing the knife.

Meanwhile, Pintu returned and along with a few others caught Yadav. Later, the accused was also beaten up by Pintu.

After a while, RPF personnel arrived at the spot and rescued Yadav. Rivu was rushed to Howrah District Hospital where she succumbed to her injury. The accused was later handed over to the cops of Golabari Police Station.

Sources informed that during preliminary investigation cops learnt that Rivu was involved in an extramarital affair with Yadav and reportedly promised to marry him.

The accused claimed that on the pretext of getting married, she had taken about Rs 10 lakh from him.

After getting the money, she refused to marry Yadav. Over this, he had a personal grudge and on Wednesday when she again said no to his marriage proposal, Yadav killed her. Police have registered a murder case.