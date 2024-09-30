Woman stabbed in Belghoria area

Kolkata: A woman was stabbed by two youths after she protested against their misbehaviour with her elder sister on Saturday in Belghoria.



According to sources, the victim identified as Piyali Mondal visited her elder sister Priyanka Balmiki’s house on Saturday. At that moment two relatives of Priyanka’s in-laws started abusing them verbally over an old family dispute.

When Piyali was returning home, the accused duo identified as Raja and Raju allegedly obstructed her way and again started using abusive words about her and Priyanka.

When Piyali protested, one of them stabbed Piyali in her neck and hand. As soon as Piyali started screaming, the accused duo fled.

Local residents rushed Piyali to Sagar Dutta Hospital where she was treated and discharged. A complaint has been lodged at the Belghoria police station against Raja and Raju. However, both of them are absconding. A massive manhunt is on to nab the accused duo. The family members of Piyali alleged that this was not the first time she was attacked.

These two brothers had tried to attack her multiple times earlier but somehow failed.