Woman spends days with mother’s corpse in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: 32-year-old Anindita Karmakar spent more than five days locked up in the house with her mother’s corpse. It is a rerun of the same incident exactly after a year. In August 2022, Anindita and her mother had spent days with the corpse of her father at their residence located in College-para of ward no. 21 of Jalpaiguri Municipality area.



On Sunday morning, neighbours informed the police of a foul stench emanating from the house. Upon arrival, the police recovered the dead body of 68-year-old Anjali Karmakar from inside the bathroom.

According to residents, Ajit Karmakar, the owner of that house, had died on August 19 last year and his body was kept for a few days by his daughter and wife. Now, exactly one year later, Anindita did the same thing by keeping her mother’s dead body. Meanwhile, locals and relatives claim that the mother and daughter were mentally disturbed.

Locals said that the deceased Ajit Karmkar was an employee of the irrigation department. Though their relatives lived in the vicinity, they were not in touch with them or the neighbours.

Tarakanath Das, municipal councillor, said: “The mother and daughter lived alone in the house after the demise of the owner. They were not in touch with anyone.”

Prima facie, the woman seems to have died at least five days ago. The corpse had decomposed. “We will arrange for Anindita’s treatment.”

Amit Karmakar, her cousin, stated: “They did not allow other people to enter the house so I usually called or spoke from outside the house. There was no news from them for the last four or five days.”