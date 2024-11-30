Woman set on fire by husband, his friends

Kolkata: A woman was allegedly set on fire by her husband and his two friends on Friday evening in Belghoria of North 24-Parganas. According to sources, the woman who is a resident of Khardah area had come to the Aryanagar in Belghoria for shopping. It is alleged that suddenly three persons riding a motorcycle came to the spot and attacked the woman. The accused persons poured some sort of inflammable liquid on her and set the woman on fire and fled. Meanwhile, the woman was seen running and screaming. Local people somehow managed to put out the fire and rushed the woman to a local hospital from where she was shifted to Sagar Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati. The woman reportedly was able to mention her husband’s name to the local people. Meanwhile, cops from the Belghoria Police Station arrived at the spot and started a probe. A case has been registered against the accused trio and a massive manhunt is on to trace out the culprits. Police are checking the CCTV footage to find out the route through which the accused persons fled.