Woman seriously injured in Balurghat acid attack

BALURGHAT: Panic gripped a busy locality in Balurghat on Saturday afternoon after a woman was allegedly attacked with acid near Raghunathpur BM High School under Balurghat police station limits.



The victim, identified as 39-year-old Santoshi Rajak, an ad-hoc staff member in the USG department of Balurghat District Hospital, is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital’s burn ward.

According to sources, Santoshi was returning home to Bara Raghunathpur by toto after finishing her duty when the incident occurred. As the vehicle reached near the boundary wall of Raghunathpur BM High School, an unidentified assailant allegedly hurled acid at her from behind the wall. The attack left portions of her left arm and left leg severely burned. The corrosive liquid was so strong that it even damaged parts of the toto, stripping off its paint.

The toto driver was initially stunned by the sudden incident, while the victim’s screams drew the attention of local residents who rushed to the spot. She was immediately rescued and taken to Balurghat Super Speciality Hospital for treatment. Police recovered an acid bottle from the spot during preliminary investigation.

Family members of the victim claimed that a dispute over selling a piece of land had been going on for several days. They alleged that two unknown youths had even threatened the victim’s elderly mother earlier in the day. The family suspects that the attack might be linked to the land dispute. Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the area and are questioning the toto driver, Partha Ghosh.

South Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal said: “The incident is being investigated.”