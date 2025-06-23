Woman scribe ‘assaulted’ on moving bus

Kolkata: A woman was allegedly molested and assaulted by a 55-year-old man on a moving bus on Friday night.

According to the complainant (victim), a journalist with a national English daily, she was returning home from work and had reached Sovabazar by Metro before boarding a route 211 bus. She alleged that the accused, identified as Sanjay Basak, sat beside her on a seat reserved for women and touched her inappropriately. When she objected, Basak allegedly made objectionable comments. After a while, when he again tried to sit close to her, the journalist resisted.

She further alleged that while the bus was crossing Kestopur, Basak suddenly grabbed her apparel and slapped her. Other passengers immediately intervened and confronted him.

The journalist contacted Baguiati Police Station and informed the authorities. At the Baguiati bus stop, Basak was forced to get off the bus and was detained by traffic police from the Baguiati traffic guard. He was later handed over to the Baguiati Police Station, where he was arrested following a written complaint from the journalist.

Basak was produced before the Barasat Court on Saturday and was granted bail under certain conditions. “The man was sitting very close to me, which was very uncomfortable. Despite requesting him to shift, he did not bother.

On the contrary, he started shouting at me. When I protested, he suddenly hit me.

He even threatened me after I compelled him to get down at Baguiati with help from other passengers,” said the victim.