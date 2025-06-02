Woman run over by rear wheel of bus while deboarding, dies

Kolkata: A woman was killed in a road accident in Thakurpukur on Monday morning while deboarding a bus. The woman identified as Jamuna Mondal (45), a resident of Bishnupur Amtala, had boarded a bus of route Diamond Harbour to Esplanade. Her destination was Thakurpukur.

Around 9:25 am, when she was deboarding the bus near the Puspadree housing on Diamond Harbour Road, her saree got entangled with her legs. She lost balance and fell on the road. At the same time, the driver started the bus and she got run over by the rear wheel. Locals screamed on witnessing the accident. Some of the passengers compelled the bus driver to stop. However, the driver fled immediately after stopping the bus. Meanwhile, police took Mondal to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead. Police also informed that there were multiple injuries on the body. Due to the accident, a traffic congestion took place along the Diamond Harbour Road towards Kolkata. However, within a short period of time, the situation was controlled and normal traffic flow resumed. Police have seized the bus and are trying to trace the driver.