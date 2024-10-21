Woman run over by pickup van after road rage

Kolkata: A woman was allegedly run over by a pickup van following an incident of road rage. Police have registered an FIR against the offending driver on charges of murder and arrested the accused.

Sujan Biswas, a resident of Taherpur, owns a medicine shop in Krishnanagar. On Sunday night, after closing his shop, he was riding his motorcycle back home with his wife, Tandra Biswas. He had to stop the bike to look for his wife’s spectacle which slipped out of her hand. As a result, the driver of the engine van that was behind the motorcycle got involved in an altercation with Sujan for abruptly stopping in the middle of the road.

The engine van driver called for a pick van which arrived at the spot. The driver of the pick van, identified as Bipul, reportedly assaulted Sujan and also verbally abused Tandra. When she protested, she was attacked. After a few moments, both the engine van and the pick van left the spot.

However, while Sujan and Tandra were driving towards their home, the pickup van, with its headlights off, began trailing the motorcycle. When Sujan stopped and got down, the van reportedly ran over Tandra and hit two more persons. After the incident, Bipul fled leaving the pick up van. Police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.