Woman rescued from elephant corridor at Madhya Khairbari

Alipurduar: A possible tragedy was averted on Sunday night when Jaldapara Forest officials rescued a woman found sleeping beside the road on an elephant corridor at Madhya Khairbari in Madarihat block.

Around 8 pm, forest staff were patrolling to prevent elephants from Jaldapara National Park from entering nearby villages when they noticed the woman lying motionless on the roadside. On approaching, they tried to wake her but failed.

A strong smell of country liquor soon revealed she was heavily intoxicated and had fallen asleep on her way home.

Concerned that a herd might pass through, the officials lifted her onto their vehicle and took her to Madarihat Police Station, where she was handed over to the police.

To protect her privacy and social dignity, the Forest department has withheld her name and other personal details.

In the past 20 days, four people, including a child, have died in elephant attacks in the same area. DFO Praveen Kaswan said: “Despite awareness drives, such irresponsible behaviour cannot be accepted. Stricter action may follow if needed.”