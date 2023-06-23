Woman rescued after being stranded on islet for 13 days

Alipurduar: The Kumargram Block administration successfully rescued a woman who had been stranded on an islet in the Raidak River for 12 to 13 consecutive days alone.



According to reports, the woman was trapped on a small islet in the Raidak River, located on the India-Bhutan border in the remote area of the Kumargram block in the Alipurduar district.

Thirteen days ago, when the water level in the Raidak River was low, the woman had crossed the river and reached the islet. However, due to heavy rains, the water level rose, making it impossible for her to return to the mainland.

During her stay on the islet, the woman survived by consuming a limited amount of raw rice she had with her, enduring 13 days and nights under the open sky.

Mihir Karmakar, the BDO of Kumargram block, stated: “Firewood collectors near Dhum Para spotted her on the islet on Thursday evening. The news reached the block office and immediately a team from the Civil Defense Force was dispatched. The Civil Defense personnel along with the existing Civil Defense team at the Kumargram Block office attempted to rescue the woman on Thursday night.”

However, due to the high water level of the river, heavy rain, and darkness, the rescue operation had to be abandoned for the night. The team successfully rescued the woman on Friday morning.

Due to her poor physical condition, she was admitted to the Kumargram Primary Health Centre.

So far, the woman could only provide her name as Hupni Hansda. She is approximately 50 years old. However, she is still unable to provide the correct address of her residence.