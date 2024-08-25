Woman ‘raped & murdered’ in Bankura

Kolkata: A woman was allegedly raped and murdered at Bishnupur in Bankura.



The woman who was missing from Saturday was found dead on Sunday morning in a jungle.

According to sources, the woman, a resident of the Bankadah area, went to the forest about a kilometer away from her home to collect wood and leaves.

When the woman did not return till night, her husband tried to search for her but failed to trace his wife.

Later, he lodged a missing diary at the Bishnupur

Police Station.

On Sunday morning, the woman was found dead in the forest with torn apparels. Later, a murder case was registered and the body was sent to the Bankura District Hospital for autopsy.

The husband of the woman reportedly alleged that his wife was raped before getting murdered. Till Sunday night, no arrest was made.