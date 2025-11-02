Woman on way to sister’s funeral killed in train mishap in Malda

Malda: In a heart-wrenching incident on Sunday morning, a woman lost her life after being hit by a train while she was on her way to attend the funeral of her sister in Malda’s Gazole block. The incident occurred near Bhalukdanga in the Karkach area.

The deceased has been identified as Noorjahan Bibi (65), a resident of Palashbona under the Gazole Police Station. According to local sources, Noorjahan had received the news of her younger sister’s death earlier that morning and was hurrying to Bhalukdanga to pay her last respects.

Tragically, while crossing the railway tracks, she was struck by the Malda–Balurghat passenger train and died on the spot.

Hearing the news, family members and villagers rushed to the scene and broke down in tears upon witnessing the tragic sight. The Railway Police soon arrived, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

“This is truly heartbreaking,” said Mujibar Rahaman, Trinamool Congress vice-president of Karkach region. “Two sisters have passed away within hours—one due to illness and the other while trying to see her for the last time. The entire area is in mourning today.”

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.