Woman murders mother-in-law, later surrenders

Kolkata: A woman murdered her mother-in-law over some family dispute and later surrendered at the Maheshtala Police Station on Sunday morning. According to sources, on Sunday around 6:30 am, a woman identified as Bharati Naskar approached the Maheshtala Police Station and told the duty officer that she killed her mother-in-law Yamuna Naskar (76).



Hearing this, cops detained Bharati and a team from Maheshtala Police Station went to the residence of the woman at Roypur area. After recovering the body, cops interrogated Bharati. During interrogation, the accused woman told the police that everyday an altercation used to break out between her and Yamuna. On Sunday morning, again an altercation had taken place and Bharati killed Yamuna. Police have arrested Bharati and started a probe. Cops are trying to find out whether the murder was committed in the heat of the moment or if there is any other motive.