Woman murdered and dumped in Anandapur

Kolkata: A woman was allegedly murdered by her tenant in Anandapur area. On Wednesday morning, local residents of Nonadanga area spotted a woman’s body lying in a bush on the roadside. Immediately police were informed. Cops from Anandapur Police Station recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Initially local residents told the cops that the deceased is not a resident of the area. In the afternoon, police were able to establish the identity of the woman. It was found that the deceased, identified as Rehana Khatoon of Topsia area, had left her residence on Tuesday in a cab driven by one of her tenants Vickey. Rehana’s grandson was with her.

Police have reportedly arrested Vickey and are grilling him about what happened. Local residents reportedly alleged that the child is still missing. Police suspect that Vickey murdered Rehana over some dispute and dumped the body in Anandapur. Cops are trying to trace the child. It may be mentioned that last month a promoter’s body was found from Anandapur who was later found to be murdered.