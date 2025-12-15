Woman moves court, alleges illegal detention by Kaliachak police

Malda: Serious allegations of illegal detention, custodial assault and abuse of power have been levelled against police personnel of Kaliachak Police Station in Malda district. Sabera Bibi, a resident of Kacheripara village under the jurisdiction of the said police station, has moved a miscellaneous petition before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Malda, seeking a judicial inquiry into the alleged incident.

According to the petition, Sabera Bibi’s husband, Mohammad Jiyaul Hoque, was orally summoned by police officers on December 2, 2025, without any written notice or legal summons. “My husband is a law-abiding citizen. When the police called him, he went to the police station voluntarily, believing he had done nothing wrong,” Sabera Bibi stated.

However, the complaint alleges that Hoque was illegally detained at Kaliachak PS for nearly 48 hours without being formally arrested or produced before a magistrate.

“He was brutally assaulted inside the police station. He suffered head injuries and has lost hearing in one ear due to police torture. His entire body bears marks of severe beating,” Sabera Bibi alleged.

The petition further states that Hoque was released on December 4, 2025, without any arrest memo, general diary entry or medical examination. “After his release, his condition deteriorated rapidly, and we had no option but to admit him to a government hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment,” she added.

Bibi also claimed that a written complaint was submitted to the Superintendent of Police, Malda, on December 5.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate Maidul Islam said: “This is a clear case of illegal detention and custodial violence.

The actions of the police amount to a gross violation of constitutional safeguards and human rights.”

He added: “We have prayed before the Hon’ble Court for a proper judicial inquiry, preservation of CCTV footage from the police station, and strict legal action against the erring police personnel.”

The petition names Sub-Inspector Koushik Sarkar, Sub-Inspector Kartik Talukdar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tanmay Sinha, along with three civic volunteers posted at Kaliachak Police Station.