Woman ‘molested’ by App bike rider

Kolkata: A woman has lodged a complaint against an App bike rider for allegedly molesting her during a ride to Central Kolkata from Ekbalpore area.

The woman reportedly told the police that she had booked an App bike from Ekbalpore. After she sat on the pillion and the ride started, the motorcyclist allegedly started verbally abusing her. When she protested, the App bike rider allegedly stopped the motorcycle at the crossing of Red Road and Kidderpore Road, compelling her to deboard. An altercation took place and suddenly the accused motorcyclist pushed the woman and allegedly snatched her gold chain.

The woman called the Kolkata Police control room by dialing 100 and narrated the incident. Cops from Hasting Police Station arrived and inquired about the incident. Later, the woman lodged a complaint at the Hastings Police Station, following which a probe was started. Initially, police tried to contact the motorcyclist from the App but failed. An e-mail was sent to the App bike service provider asking for the details of the motorcyclist, including his mobile number. Cops are waiting for the reply. Meanwhile, CCTV footage is being checked to trace the motorcyclist.