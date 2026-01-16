Woman ‘molested, assaulted by youths at uncle’s behest’

Kolkata: A woman was allegedly molested and manhandled by three youths as instructed by her uncle in Barasat.

According to sources, there was a long-standing family dispute between the woman’s family and her uncle, who lives next door.

It is alleged that three youths who live as tenants at her uncle’s property used to pass lewd comments. She alleged that her uncle used to instruct them to do so.

A few days ago, when the accused youths again passed abusive comments at her, the woman protested. Over this, an altercation broke out. Suddenly, the youths entered her room and molested her. She was reportedly manhandled as well. The woman also alleged that her uncle also joined the youths and assaulted her. At the time of the incident, no one other than the woman was at home. Later, the woman lodged a complaint at the Barasat Police Station against her uncle. It was learnt that the accused persons also filed a complaint against the woman and her family.

Police have initiated a probe. Cops are trying to ascertain whether the property dispute is the key cause behind the matter or some other issue is there behind the incident. No arrest has been made so far.