Woman molested & assaulted by cab driver

Kolkata: A cab driver allegedly assaulted and molested a woman during a ride from Sealdah area on Saturday evening.



According to sources, the woman along with her elder brother booked a cab online to go to Phoolbagan from Sealdah. After boarding the cab, the woman spotted that the cab was moving to another route other than the route that was showing.

When the woman asked the driver to follow the route shown in the app, he allegedly started making abusive and filthy comments about her. When the elder brother of the woman protested, the driver started abusing

him too.

After a while, the driver stopped the cab and called some of the drivers. Meanwhile, the elder brother deboarded the cab and was reportedly about to confront the driver when suddenly the cab driver and his friends started assaulting the youth. When the woman tried to save his elder brother, she was assaulted as well.

When her elder brother called a traffic cop who was on duty nearby, the cab driver fled with the car. Later at night the woman lodged a complaint at the Amherst Street Police Station.

She alleged that since the time they boarded the cab, the driver kept on looking at her through the rear view mirror and was making lewd comments. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the cab.