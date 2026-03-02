Woman missing from NBMCH, family blames negligence

Siliguri: A 60-year-old woman undergoing treatment at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) allegedly went missing from the hospital premises.

The missing patient has been identified as Hazara Bewa, a resident of the Tungi Dighi area under Karamdighi in North Dinajpur district.

According to family members, she was admitted to the hospital on February 26 after suffering from ascites-related complications. However, the family alleged that on February 28, at approximately 2:25 am, the patient left the ward and subsequently went missing.

Hospital CCTV footage reportedly shows the elderly woman walking out of the ward, but her whereabouts after that remain unknown. Despite extensive searches across hospital wards and premises, no trace of her has been found so far.

The patient’s son, Mohammad Ayub Ali, said: “After failing to locate my mother, we lodged a written complaint at the medical outpost inside the hospital campus.”

The family has blamed alleged negligence on the part of hospital authorities for the incident.

Sudipta Mandal, the Deputy Superintendent of NBMCH, said: “I do not have detailed information regarding the matter, but I will look into the matter.”

Police have started a detailed investigation into the incident.