Woman lured with job offer, forced into brothel

Kolkata: A woman was allegedly deceived with a false promise of a job at an event management company and was later forced into working at a brothel in Howrah.

When she resisted, she was subjected to both physical and mental torture. Despite the ordeal, she eventually managed to escape and return to her home in Sodepur, North 24-Parganas.

According to sources, the 23-year-old woman was in need of a job and met Aryan Khan through social media.

She was lured with the promise of a job at an event management company and was then compelled to work in a brothel. When she refused and pleaded for returning, she was kept in confinement and was forced to do household chores.

She was allegedly tortured physically and mentally with burning cigarettes being put on her body and her hair being cut off.

On Friday, the 23-year-old somehow managed to flee from her captivity and reached her Deshbandhu Nagar residence at Sodepur. Even the family members were alarmed to see their daughter in such a condition. The victim has lodged a complaint against Aryan Khan and his mother Sweta Khan, residents of Domjur in Howrah at Khardah Police Station for keeping her in confinement and torturing her physically and mentally.

It has been alleged that she was beaten up with a rod and was even hit at her genitals.

She is presently admitted to Sagar Dutta Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The police have started a probe in the case.