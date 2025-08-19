Woman, lover arrested for poisoning husband

Cooch Behar: Mathabhanga police have arrested a woman and her lover on charges of murdering her husband by poisoning him. The incident took place in Ward 5 of Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district. The deceased, Pintu Oraon, was an employee of the Mathabhanga Public Works Department. Police said his wife, Bappi Oraon, and her lover, Binay Das, were behind the crime.

Addressing the media on Monday, Mathabhanga Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gorai said: “On the night of August 14, Bappi Oraon mixed poison in vegetables and served it to her husband. When Pintu Oraon fell ill, he was admitted to Mathabhanga Subdivisional Hospital the next day, where doctors declared him dead.”

Following an investigation, police first arrested Bappi Oraon. During interrogation, she confessed to poisoning her husband with the help of her lover. According to police, it was Binay Das who purchased the poison.

On Sunday, police arrested Das and produced him before the Mathabhanga court on Monday. Investigators have sought an eight-day police remand for further questioning.