Woman lodges plaint of sexual harassment against Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose

Kolkata: On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supposed to stay at Raj Bhavan, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Thursday lashed out at Governor C V Ananda Bose highlighting that allegations of sexually harassing a woman worker at Raj Bhavan surfaced against him.



It reportedly came to light that a woman has lodged a complaint against the Governor at Hare Street Police Station for allegedly being molested twice. However, till the last reports came in the police have learnt to have sent the written complaint to Lalbazar headquarters which is consulting lawyers since the Governor, like the President of India, enjoys constitutional protection.

Legal experts said Article 361 of the Constitution lays out that, “No criminal proceedings whatsoever shall be instituted or continued against the President, or the Governor of a State, in any court during his term of office.”

However, no communication in this regard was available from the Governor’s House at the time of filing this report.

Trinamool wrote on X: “Appalling and unthinkable! The sanctity of Raj Bhavan, a symbol of our constitutionality, has been tarnished. Hours before PM Narendra Modi was supposed to arrive at Raj Bhavan to spend the night, a woman was allegedly molested by the Governor under the false pretext of job. Such despicable behaviour must be condemned in the strongest terms.

Justice must be delivered swiftly for the victim – no excuses, no delays!”

TMC Rajya MP Sagarika Ghose wrote on X: “BIG. Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose accused of molesting a woman. How utterly APPALLING and HORRIFYING. Ahead of@narendramodi visit to Kolkata who is supposed to stay overnight at Raj Bhavan, a woman has alleged that she was molested while she went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan today. The complainant has been taken to the Hare Street police station for filing a complaint. The woman has accused the Governor of molesting her. Shocking and disgraceful”.

Another Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale wrote on X: “Ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit to Kolkata where he is supposed to stay overnight at Raj Bhavan, *a woman has alleged that she has been molested while she went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan today. The woman has been taken to the Hare Street police station for filing a complaint. *The woman has accused the Governor of molesting her.”