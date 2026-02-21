Woman living alone found dead in Malda

Malda: A 49-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her home under English Bazar Police Station area in Malda on Friday morning.

The deceased, Daya Chowdhury, lived alone after her husband died last year. She is survived by two married daughters and a son who works outside the state.

Superintendent of Police, Avijit Banerjee, said: “The body has been sent for post-mortem. We have started a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death.”

The matter came to light on Friday morning when a milkman found the door closed and received no response despite repeated calls. Later, her daughter and neighbours broke open the door and found her lying in a pool of blood. A brick was found beside her body.