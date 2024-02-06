Woman kills her minor son, hangs self

Kolkata: A woman reportedly committed suicide after murdering her four year old son owing to the alleged physical assault by her husband in Naihati on Sunday night.



The woman identified as Biswomitra Adhikari alias Priyanka was married to Subhankar Adhikari of Aurobindapally in Naihati.

It is alleged that soon after their marriage, Subhankar started torturing her mentally and physically. Meanwhile, Biswomitra gave birth to a child about four years ago. Even after birth of their son Soumik, Subhankar allegedly continued his torture his wife.

On Sunday, the couple again got involved in an altercation owing to a family dispute. The husband soon left home. Till evening, when Biswomitra and her son were not seen, their neighbours suspected something unusual and went to her home. After entering the house, they saw the son’s body lying on the bed and Biswomitra hanging from the ceiling fan. The police were informed. Cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. The husband is being interrogated to find out more details. It is suspected that Biswomitra committed suicide after killing her son.