Woman killed in Kaikhali Road accident

Kolkata: A woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler was killed after being run over by a truck on VIP Road near Kaikhali on Thursday night.

Moments before the crash, she managed to throw her child to the side of the road, where an unidentified bystander caught the baby. The deceased, identified as Puja Mondal of Hatiara, was travelling with her husband on their battery-powered scooter, with their child seated in her arms.

According to sources, just before the Kaikhali signal, Puja’s husband attempted to bypass guard rails placed on the road by the traffic police when the scooter slipped and both fell. A 10-wheeler truck following them, also manoeuvring around the guard rails, approached from behind. Seeing the vehicle bearing down on them, Puja threw her child towards pedestrians on the roadside. Seconds later, her head was crushed under the truck’s wheel.

Police and local residents detained the truck and its driver and rushed the couple to hospital, where Puja was declared brought dead. Officers from Baguiati Police Station later reached the spot and arrested the driver. Local residents alleged that frequent accidents occur due to the placement of guard rails, which they claim create hazards, especially at night.

Police, however, maintain that the barriers are installed to curb speeding. Residents across the Bidhannagar City Police area alleged that the guard rails force risky manoeuvres and contribute to mishaps. Police did not comment on these allegations.