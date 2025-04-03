Woman killed in elephant attack

Jalpaiguri: A woman was killed in an elephant attack while travelling with her husband to distribute wedding invitations for his sister’s wedding. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon on Jatiya Basak Road, between the Chapramari Sanctuary main gate and Shipchu Forest.

The victim, 32-year-old Ganga Mangar, was trampled to death, while her husband, Birendra Mangar (33), sustained injuries while trying to escape. Both were residents of the Youngton Division of Samsing Tea Garden in Metelli.

According to family members, Birendra had lunch at his sister Monika Mangar’s home in Nagrakata before setting out for Gouribas with his wife on a motorcycle. The couple was en route to invite relatives to Monika’s wedding, scheduled for April 18 in Siliguri.

Eyewitnesses reported that a wild elephant suddenly emerged from the forest. Birendra slowed the bike and jumped off, running toward Shipchu forest. Ganga, who was riding pillion, also attempted to flee. However, the elephant chased her, lifted her with its trunk and threw her to the ground before trampling her to death.

Upon receiving information, a team from Nagrakata Police Station and forest officials from the Khunia Range rushed to the scene. However, the elephant remained within 500 metres of the site. “We used firecrackers to drive the elephant back into Shipchu Forest before recovering the body,” said Khunia Range Ranger Sajal Kumar Dey.