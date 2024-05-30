Woman killed by husband in Malda

Malda: A housewife from Paranpur, under the jurisdiction of Pukhuria Police Station, was allegedly murdered by her husband following her protests against his extra-marital affair on Wednesday night. The police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The accused husband has been apprehended and an investigation has been initiated. Angoora Bibi, a 22-year-old resident of Paranpur, was married to Ashraful Haque of Sambalpur, aged 25, almost five years ago. On Wednesday, the couple was in their residence at Paranpur. On Thursday morning, the family members of the deceased found her dead in a pool of blood near the toilet, her throat slit open.



They also discovered Ashraful sleeping in a room with blood stains on his legs. The accused was subsequently apprehended by locals and handed over to the police.

Mojammel Haque, father of the deceased, stated: “My son-in-law has an illicit relationship close to our own house, leading to frequent disputes between the couple.

The blood stains on his legs are evidence that he killed my daughter. We demand the strictest punishment for him.”

In another incident, the police arrested two individuals, Saddam Hossain (37) and Golam Yasin (28) from Jalalpur under Kaliachak Police Station for riding a stolen motorbike on Wednesday.

The owner of the vehicle, Biswajit Kundu, a 24-year-old employee of Bandhan Bank, had reported to the police that on Tuesday he was robbed of Rs 1,17,255 in cash, the motorbike and a tablet after being assaulted by two individuals near Jagadishpur

Ghoshpara. The arrested individuals confessed to the crime during police interrogation. Additionally, they revealed that a portion of the

stolen money had already been deposited into a bank account. The police are now working to recover the remaining stolen goods and cash.