Woman ‘killed by husband’ after return to in-laws’ home

Kolkata: A 21-year-old woman, Moumita Naskar, was allegedly murdered by her husband Debashis Naskar in Bhangar, triggering outrage in the community. According to reports, the couple’s relationship was strained—shortly after their marriage, Moumita was accused of being involved in extramarital affairs.

She had left home several times, but returned to her in-laws’ residence just before the incident.

On Thursday evening, a heated quarrel reportedly escalated into violence. Neighbours raised the alarm and police were called. The next morning, Moumita’s body was found in a nearby canal. Debashis has since been arrested.

Moumita’s father has demanded the strictest possible punishment, saying his daughter endured a lot. “She suffered a lot … they tortured her,” he said. Investigators are now questioning family members and neighbours while scouring CCTV footage for

further evidence.