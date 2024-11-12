Woman killed; 4 others injured in separate accidents

Kolkata: A woman was killed, while four others were injured in different road accidents from Sunday night to Monday evening across the city.According to the police report, on Monday around 10:45 am, when a married couple was riding a scooter along the Basanti Highway in the Pragati Maidan area, due to some reasons, the scooter rider identified as Bappa Das of Entally lost control and the scooter skidded off the main carriageway.Consequently, he along with his wife Barnali Mondal (41) who was sitting on the pillion fell on the road and sustained critical injuries.

Both the injured persons were rescued by the police with the help of local people and rushed to SSKM Hospital where the woman was declared brought dead. Das has been admitted to the trauma care centre at the SSKM Hospital.In another incident around 2:20 pm, a woman identified as Kakali Shaw of Belda in West Midnapore, somehow, lost control and fell from a minibus on MG Road near Central Avenue crossing while deboarding.

She was rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Around 4:40 pm, an elderly woman suffered injuries after an auto rickshaw in which she was travelling toppled on Vivekananda Road. She was rescued and rushed to a private hospital in Salt Lake for treatment.

These apart, a traffic Sergeant of Vidyasagar Traffic Guard suffered multiple injuries after he fell from his motorcycle on Syed Amir Ali Avenue on Sunday night.

The traffic Sergeant identified as Prakash Ghosh was returning home after his duty was over. Though the information about a hit and run was doing the rounds regarding the accident, police sources claimed that Ghosh somehow lost control and fell on the road.