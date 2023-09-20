Woman immolates self after boyfriend threatens to make private photos viral

Kolkata: A woman committed suicide by setting herself on fire after she was allegedly threatened by her boyfriend to make her personal photos viral on social media on Monday night in Haridevpur.



The accused is currently absconding and a massive manhunt is on to nab him.

The woman was found running while she was burning before she finally fell down in front of her boyfriend’s house.

According to sources, the woman was reportedly in a relationship with the accused, identified as Subir Biswas of Banerjeepara in Haridevpur.

Meanwhile, local residents called the police control room and sought immediate action and within a few moments, the cops arrived and rushed the woman to M R Bangur Hospital.

At the hospital, the victim gave her statement to the police where she alleged that Biswas was threatening her to make the photos viral on social media. However, the woman succumbed to her injuries a few moments after giving the statement.

The police have registered a case against Biswas on the basis of the ‘dying declaration’ of the woman on charges of abetment of suicide.