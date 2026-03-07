Woman, husband arrested for killing estranged lover

Kolkata: A couple was arrested for allegedly murdering a youth over a suspected extramarital affair in the Khardah area.

According to sources, on Wednesday night, locals spotted a youth lying injured near Panihati rail gate number 6 and immediately informed the police. The youth was rushed to Kamarhati Sagar Dutta Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. During preliminary investigation, the deceased was identified as Mukesh Shaw of Bihar. While investigating the spot where Shaw was found, police noticed a blood trail leading to a house in the Tarapukur area of Panihati, belonging to a couple identified as Meghnad Kundu and Soma Kundu. Initially, the couple denied any connection with Shaw, but later confessed to assaulting him.

Police learned that Soma had an extramarital affair with Shaw and had reportedly stayed at his residence in Bihar for a few months. She returned home about a month ago. Recently, Shaw came to Panihati and tried to convince Soma to go with him to Bihar, but she refused.

On Wednesday night, Shaw reportedly went to Soma’s residence in an intoxicated state and tried to compel her to leave with him. An altercation broke out and the couple allegedly assaulted and stabbed him. Shaw managed to flee but collapsed near rail gate number 6.

The couple was arrested and produced at the Barrackpore court on Thursday and both were remanded to seven days of police custody.