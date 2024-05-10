Woman, her friend assaulted by youths in Tollygunge

Kolkata: A woman and her friend were allegedly assaulted and harassed by a group of youths in front of an eatery on Sarat Bose Road on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the woman and her friend on Thursday went to an eatery on Sarat Bose Road in Tollygunge area to have some snacks. The woman’s friend had parked his scooter in front of the shop and was waiting to receive his order. It is alleged that while they were waiting, a group of youths arrived at the spot and hit his scooter using their two-wheelers.

When the youth and the woman protested, they were allegedly assaulted. The woman reportedly claimed that the accused youths were drunk. She further claimed that the people present at the scene did not try to stop the accused youths. Later the woman and her friend went to Tollygunge Police Station where the youth lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint filed, police have registered an FIR on charges of wrongful restraint (341), voluntarily causing hurt (323), criminal intimidation (506) and common intention (34) of the IPC. Cops are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused persons.