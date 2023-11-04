Woman held with firearms

Kolkata: A woman allegedly in possession of twelve automatic firearms was arrested from Duttapukur Police Station area in North 24-Parganas on Saturday.



Following a tip-off, the search operation was conducted on the National Highway 34, which connects Dalkhola to Kolkata via Raiganj, Baharampur, Krishnanagar and Barasat.

The 45-year-old accused is a resident of Habra in North 24 Parganas. She was presented at Barasat court on Saturday and remanded to 10-days police custody.

Although the police had prayed for 14-days custody.

The accused woman’s bag was searched and twelve automatic firearms were found in her possession.

It was during interrogation that the police came to know that the firearms were allegedly from Malda and the accused reportedly revealed to the investigating officers that her plan was to allegedly smuggle it to Kolkata.