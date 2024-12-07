Woman held with 594 gm heroin in Malda

Malda: Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Operation Group, Siliguri and Malda GRP jointly nabbed Shamina Khatun (27) of Dakhin Hizaltola, Murshidabad, from Platform No. 1 of Malda Town Station after she had deboarded the 15664 Kamakhya Puri Express around 1:50 pm on Friday. A packet containing 594 grams of suspected heroin was found in her bag. She was arrested and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered. Her five-year-old son was with her.