Woman held for using fake job letter

A woman attempting to join the Cooch Behar Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) office with a forged appointment letter has been arrested.

The health department filed a complaint at Cooch Behar Kotwali police station on Tuesday night.

Sukanta Biswas, the CMOH, reported: “A woman tried to join the health department with an appointment letter. We suspected its authenticity and filed a written complaint with the police, reporting the matter to the state health department.”

The police have confirmed the woman’s arrest and are conducting an investigation, particularly focusing on the legitimacy of the appointment letter. On Tuesday, a woman from Mathabhanga arrived at the office with an ‘appointment letter’ for the assistant clerk position, despite no ongoing recruitment. Typically endorsed by officials from the state health department, this letter lacked such endorsement, prompting action by the district health authorities due to suspicions.