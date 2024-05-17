Woman held for trafficking minor girl to Delhi

Jalpaiguri: A woman was caught by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) while attempting to traffic a minor girl to Delhi under the pretense of offering work. The arrested woman, Sita Parikh, 49, was apprehended along with the rescued minor at Jalpaiguri Road Station on Friday.



According to RPF sources, the woman is a resident of the Natar Bari area in Assam. Initial inquiries revealed that the minor was missing for the past three days. A missing person’s complaint was lodged at the concerned police station in Sonitpur, Assam, by her family.

The incident came to light on Friday when an AC coach attendant on the 15658 Down Brahmaputra Mail, travelling from Guwahati to Delhi, grew suspicious upon seeing the minor with the woman in an AC coach. He then informed the RPF personnel about

the situation.

RPF Inspector Biplap Dutta of Jalpaiguri Road Station stated: “We initiated a search as soon as we received the information. The minor’s brother had also sought help from the Railways. When the Brahmaputra Mail arrived at Jalpaiguri Road Station, we took Sita Parikh into custody and rescued the girl. During interrogation, the accounts of the minor and the woman did not match, leading to Sita’s arrest. We have contacted Assam Police and the minor’s family, who are on their way to Jalpaiguri.”