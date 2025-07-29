Woman held for ‘robbing’ man she met via matrimonial site

Kolkata: A woman has been arrested for allegedly drugging and robbing a man she met through a matrimonial website. The arrest was made on Sunday, following a written complaint lodged at the Airport Police Station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Jia Singh, allegedly spiked a drink and robbed Sudip Basu, a resident of Leningarh in New Barrackpore, during a meeting at a hotel near Kolkata airport on July 1. The two had reportedly become acquainted through a matrimonial site and were in contact for several days before deciding to meet in person.

Basu alleged that during the meeting, Singh offered him a cup of tea. After consuming it, he lost consciousness.

When he regained consciousness, he discovered that his mobile phone and cash were missing. Allegedly, repeated attempts to contact Singh over the phone went unanswered, prompting him to file a police complaint.

Singh was subsequently arrested. Investigators are now probing whether she has been involved in similar incidents in the past.