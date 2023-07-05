Woman held for obtaining bank loan with forged documents

Kolkata: A woman was arrested by the Bank Fraud Section of Kolkata Police for allegedly obtaining a personal loan of Rs 12.5 lakh from a private bank by producing forged documents.



The woman identified as Dipali Das of Haltu in the Kasba area is an employee of the Director General of Audit (Mines) was picked up from her office in BBD Bag area on Monday afternoon.

According to police, Das had applied for a personal loan during February last year using a forged PAN card and Aadhaar of another person with the same name. Though the loan was disbursed, the bank authority later found that the documents were forged.

Later a complaint was lodged at the Shakespeare Sarani PS by the bank authority against Das for cheating and forgery. According a probe was launched and cops found that Das had used forged KYC documents as genuine. Later the investigation of the case was taken over by the Bank Fraud Section.