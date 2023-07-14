Woman held for illegally entering India from Bangladesh for lover

Siliguri: A woman entered India from Bangladesh illegally crossing the border for her lover. But when she came to Siliguri, she found out that she had fallen into a trap. Pradhan Nagar police arrested the woman, and she has been sent to jail custody for 14 days.



The woman has been identified as Sapla Akhtar (21). About two-and-a-half-months ago, she entered India illegally from Bangladesh when her lover had asked her to come to Siliguri on social media.

Thereafter, she had been spending her days happily him in Siliguri. However, one day, suddenly, she came to know that her lover was planning to sell her in Nepal. She then fled the house and was wandering around Siliguri Junction area.

At that time, members of a voluntary organisation saw Sapla and handed her over to Pradhan Nagar police on Wednesday. The police arrested her for entering India illegally. She was produced before the Siliguri Court and sent to 14 days jail custody. The police have started searching for the accused youth.